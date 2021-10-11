IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.27 and last traded at $97.59. 6,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 297,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Get IDACORP alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.