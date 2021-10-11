IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the quarter. IDEX makes up approximately 3.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.16% of IDEX worth $27,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $211.01. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.