IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Reaches $184.07 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. IDEX has a market cap of $184.07 million and $99.99 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00197430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,877,593 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

