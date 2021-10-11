Idle Hits 1-Day Volume of $192,118.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00007174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and $192,118.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00058541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00126166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,326.89 or 0.99894351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.29 or 0.06012264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

