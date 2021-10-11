Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDRSF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Idorsia stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

