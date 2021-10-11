iExec RLC Reaches Market Capitalization of $304.51 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $304.51 million and $22.31 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00006598 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00205600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00095130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

