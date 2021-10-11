IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGDF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

IGO Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold and nickel. It operates through the following business segments: Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, Jaguar Operation, Nova Project, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities. The Tropicana Operation segment represents the joint venture interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine.

