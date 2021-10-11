Ilika (LON:IKA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 126.09% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IKA opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 173.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Ilika has a 12 month low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a market cap of £180.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

