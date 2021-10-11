Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Illumina by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Illumina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 15,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,187,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $413.79. 15,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,787. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

