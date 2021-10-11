Illuvium Reaches Market Cap of $402.46 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $626.38 or 0.01095080 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $402.46 million and $51.19 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00059401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00127973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00078196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.62 or 1.00046862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.54 or 0.06053408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

