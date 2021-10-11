IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,532 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,719. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.