IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 47,111 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,111 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

