IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 6,521 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $2,631,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 21.0% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,185,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Splunk by 6.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 12,594.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.24. 31,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,981. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.89. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

