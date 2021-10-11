IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,178,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $740,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.83. 124,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091,626. The company has a market cap of $445.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.72 and a 200 day moving average of $230.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.