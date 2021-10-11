IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,215,000 after buying an additional 231,463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,414,000 after purchasing an additional 190,230 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 820.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $553.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,524. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $630.37 and its 200-day moving average is $559.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

