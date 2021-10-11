IMA Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after buying an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,422,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,902,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,676,000 after acquiring an additional 597,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,625. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

