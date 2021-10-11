IMA Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day moving average is $127.02. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

