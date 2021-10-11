IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Repligen comprises about 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.22. 3,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,089. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 143.13 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

