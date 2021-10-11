IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,546. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

