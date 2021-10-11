IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,791 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,666,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,118,000 after acquiring an additional 259,700 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206,471 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 173.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,204,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after buying an additional 1,399,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 128.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock remained flat at $$22.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,373. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

