IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.30. 454,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,516,242. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

