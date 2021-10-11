IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 629,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 12,768.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.92. 1,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,914. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.