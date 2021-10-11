IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,393,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,331 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 176,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,236,889. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $237.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

