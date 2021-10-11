IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.10% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

