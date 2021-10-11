IMA Wealth Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after acquiring an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,536. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.36 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,267,991 shares of company stock valued at $305,253,440. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.