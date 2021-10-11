IMA Wealth Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $5,944,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 29,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,429,290 shares of company stock valued at $875,386,434 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $330.15. 390,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,698,682. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.38. The stock has a market cap of $930.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.