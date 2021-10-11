IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.38. 44,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

