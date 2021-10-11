IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Brooks Automation comprises about 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brooks Automation worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 5.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 51.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRKS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,015. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $110.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.13.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

