IMA Wealth Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MP Materials by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $7,765,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of MP traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.29. 29,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,122. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 142.23 and a beta of 4.34. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

