IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,356 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.23% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. 997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $948.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

