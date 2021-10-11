IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,593 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.01. 1,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

