IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,336 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,584 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

