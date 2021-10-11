IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $46,587,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,720. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

