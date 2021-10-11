IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,329 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of Methanex worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 113,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEOH. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Shares of MEOH traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -30.86%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

