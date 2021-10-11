IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $134,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,568. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.