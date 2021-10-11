IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 12,234 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,234 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 77.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $52,344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,060.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

