IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,278 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.92.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $356.99. 2,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.70 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

