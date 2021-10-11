IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.2% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.80. 27,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of -297.68 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

