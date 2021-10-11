IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 20,788 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,788 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.67. 208,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,386,230. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

