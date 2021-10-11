IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 2,928 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Envestnet worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.96. 620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,111. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.17.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.