IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 30,652 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,652 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health accounts for 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Evolent Health worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $198,178.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $525,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,485. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.