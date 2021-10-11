IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 33,927 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,927 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after acquiring an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $589,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,516,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $21.36.

