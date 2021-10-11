IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,217,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,028,086,000 after buying an additional 244,578 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.06. 31,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,381. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.44. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.65 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.