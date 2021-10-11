IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 6,116 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TPI Composites worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.10. 12,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,542. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 238.02 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

