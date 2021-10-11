IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.25

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMIAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. IMI’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

