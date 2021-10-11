Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Trading Down 9.1%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. 1,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

