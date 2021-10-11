ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 6.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. 4,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,226,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

