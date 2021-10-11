Incannex Healthcare Limited (ASX:IHL) Insider Sudhanshu Agarwal Purchases 20,999,500 Shares

Incannex Healthcare Limited (ASX:IHL) insider Sudhanshu Agarwal purchased 20,999,500 shares of Incannex Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,199,900.00 ($2,999,928.57).

Sudhanshu Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Sudhanshu Agarwal acquired 20,000,000 shares of Incannex Healthcare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$4,000,000.00 ($2,857,142.86).

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. It offers pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products under the Incannex brand name. The company's therapeutic products in clinical trials include IHL-42X for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; IHL-675A for sepsis associated acute respiratory distress syndrome; and IHL-493C for temporomandibular joint dysfunction.

