Incannex Healthcare Limited (ASX:IHL) Insider Sudhanshu Agarwal Purchases 20,999,500 Shares

Incannex Healthcare Limited (ASX:IHL) insider Sudhanshu Agarwal purchased 20,999,500 shares of Incannex Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,199,900.00 ($2,999,928.57).
Sudhanshu Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 6th, Sudhanshu Agarwal acquired 20,000,000 shares of Incannex Healthcare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$4,000,000.00 ($2,857,142.86).
Incannex Healthcare Company Profile
