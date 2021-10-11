Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.0971 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 131.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Incent has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $74.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00058689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00076673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,249.29 or 1.00136321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.69 or 0.06037444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.