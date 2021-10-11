Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of Incyte worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Shares of INCY opened at $65.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

